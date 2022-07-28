Footage shows robbery suspect’s gun jam as he tries to shoot man in Las Vegas

Footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows a suspect’s attempt to shoot a man foiled as his gun jammed.

Police said the man was accosted by the armed suspect as he arrived home, and as he tried to run away, the suspect tried to open fire on him.

However, in a stroke of luck for the victim, the intruder’s gun jammed, causing him to abandon his attempt, and instead flee the scene.

This video shows the moment as it unfolded on the afternoon of 24 July.

