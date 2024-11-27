CCTV: Violent robbers use hammers to attack Chelsea jewellery shop owner

This is the moment two violent robbers broke into a Chelsea antique shop where they attacked two workers with hammers, before stealing £200,000 of jewellery.

James Dixon, 42, and Thomas Loring, 41, were part of an organised crime network based in South London and targeted cash in transit vans, Post Offices and a jeweller’s in a spate of vicious assaults which left victims with serious injuries

CCTV footage captured the criminals breaking into the Chelsea jewellery shop on 26 March.

Dixon and Loring were arrested following an attack targeting a cash in transit worker at a Post Office on the Old Kent Road on 19 June during which they punched and kicked the custodian, stealing £26,000.

Dixon, of no fixed address pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to steal, robbery of cash and possession of an offensive weapon during a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on 28 October. He is due to be sentenced on 18 January 2025.

Loring, of Dunkery Road, SE9 was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery on 25 November at Kingston Crown Court, after the jury deliberated for 42 minutes. He is due to be sentenced on 16 January 2025.