Moment police officer struck in hit-and-run while helping motorist

The moment a police officer was struck down by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident has been captured on video.

Connor Boyle, a patrolman with the Robbinsville Township Police Department in New Jersey, had been assisting a motorist when a Volkswagen Passat driver hit him on Saturday (22 April).

Authorities have identified the driver as Rachel Glatt, 52, of East Windsor, New Jersey.

She has been arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault by auto, and reckless driving among other offences.

Mr Boyle is expected to make a full recovery.

