Justice Samuel Alito made fun of Boris Johnson and Prince Harry for speaking out against the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade.

In his address to the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, Alito said he had the “honour” of writing a decision that has been “lambasted by a whole string of foreign leaders who felt perfectly fine commenting on American law.”

The justice joked that he was “really wounded” when Prince Harry compared the ruling to “the Russian attack on Ukraine,” and remarked that Boris Johnson had “paid the price.”

