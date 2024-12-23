Rudy Giuliani poses as Santa with woman on knee to sell coffee

Rudy Giuliani dressed up as Santa Claus with a woman sitting on his knee in an advertisement for his Rudy Coffee brand.

The former New York City mayor, 80, is seen dressed in a red suit and beard to appear as Father Christmas.

Giuliani bellows Santa's trademark "ho ho ho" before asking the woman what presents she would like for Christmas.

In a post on social media, Donald Trump's former lawyer captioned the video: "What a woman Mrs Santa Clause is! All she wants for Christmas is high-quality coffee."