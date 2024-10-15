Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:32
Watch: Giant runaway inflatable pumpkin swallows police officer responding to 911 call
This is the moment a giant runaway inflatable pumpkin appears to swallow a police officer responding to a 911 call.
Bay Village Police received a call on Monday (14 October) of reports of the runaway pumpkin and dispatched an officer to the scene.
Police dashcam footage shows the officer getting out of his car in the Wolf Road and Saddler Road area where the giant pumpkin was located.
As the officer walks over to the pumpkin, it appears to swallow him up.
A police spokesman said: “Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event.
“Once backup officers arrived, the pumpkin was returned to the homeowner.”
