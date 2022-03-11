Ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele says Putin has ‘overreached’

Ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele says Vladimir Putin has “overreached” in the invasion of Ukraine.

Steele told Sky News: “An operation on this scale is really beyond Russia. I think there are several gross miscalculations here by Putin.”

On Friday, local authorities said Russian strikes had hit near airports in the western Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, far from Russia’s main attack targets elsewhere in the country.

