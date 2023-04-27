Russian fighter jet bursts into flames and falls out of sky over Murmansk

Footage captures the moment a Russian fighter jet crashed into a lake after bursting into flames mid-air.

One of the aircraft’s two jet engines exploded during a training exercise and the pilot then lost control before the plane plummetted into water, state media reported.

The MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in the northern Murmansk region on Wednesday 26 April, TASS news agency said, citing Russia’s defence ministry.

Both crewmen in the two-seater aircraft are reported to have successfully ejected.

Neither pilot suffered life-threatening or altering injuries, Russia’s defence ministry said.

