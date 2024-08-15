Independent TV
Ukraine is ‘provoking and poking’ Russia to use nuclear weapons, Russian MP says
A Russian MP has insisted that the Ukraine is ‘provoking and poking’ her country to use ominous nuclear weapons threats.
Maria Butina appeared on Newsnight, insisting that Ukraine’s goal was to “escalate the conflict”, and that any ‘captured’ Russian territory would quickly be taken back.
“Russia will do everything to protect its territory”, she said. “They’re attacking nuclear plants...yes, they’re provoking a nuclear conflict..they have no understanding of what it’s going to be.”
“By trying to get PR points from the West, they actually put in danger the whole world.”
