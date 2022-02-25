British troops arrived in Estonia on Friday as part of a Nato mission to strengthen the alliance's eastern flank after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Military lorries and flatbed trucks carrying tanks crossed over the Latvian-Estonian border a week after the UK announced it would double the size of British forces in Estonia.

Other Nato members, including Germany and the US, have also sent additional troops and military equipment to the eastern flank.

The UK has already announced that further troops will be sent to the region in the face of Russia's invasion.

