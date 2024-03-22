RAF chief praises first Ukrainian pilots to complete training in UK

The head of the RAF referenced “The Few”, who fought off the Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain, as he praised the first Ukrainian pilots to pass-out from their training in Britain.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, the chief of the air staff, said “Ukraine must prevail, your victory is our victory”, as he paid tribute to the skills and motivation of the 10 young pilots at a ceremony on Thursday (21 March).

The 10 pilots received basic flying, ground school and language training in the UK and they will now move to advanced flying training provided by the French Air Force before learning to fly F-16 fighter jets, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.