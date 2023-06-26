Watch: Villagers react to Wagner occupation as group calls off march to Moscow

Russian residents have shared how children were running round as Wagner troops reached their village, the northernmost point in their aborted push for Moscow.

Krasnoye locals in the Lipetsk region appeared unphased by the arrival of armed men.

“They did not approach the civilians, the kids were running around as always. [Wagner troops are] normal people, probably our children, our brothers," Nikolai, a resident, said.

It comes after the private military company under the control of Yevgeny Prigozhin declared they were seizing a Russian city last Friday (23 June) and marching to the capital before turning around on Saturday.