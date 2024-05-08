An asylum seeker, who could be detained as soon as this week, says his friends are “so frightened” of the prospect of being sent to Rwanda that they are trying to “go back to Europe through Dover” to avoid being sent there.

More than 2,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since the Government’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Act became law, last month.

Suhaib Jaber, a Syrian asylum seeker, told LBC on Tuesday (7 May): “I have lost hope and I don’t know what will happen with me.

“My friends, some are trying again to go to Europe.

“They told me they are trying to go back to European countries through Dover.”