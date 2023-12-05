James Cleverly lands in Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

James Cleverly has arrived in Rwanda to sign a new treaty to help revive the Government’s stalled asylum deal.

The foreign secretary travelled to Kigali as Rishi Sunak bids to make the plan to send migrants to the African nation legally watertight after the Supreme Court’s ruling against the policy.

Domestic legislation, which will be rushed through parliament to assert Rwanda is a safe destination for asylum seekers who arrive in Britain, is also planned.

Mr Cleverly will meet his counterpart, Vincent Biruta, to sign the treaty and discuss key next steps on the so-called migration and economic development partnership.