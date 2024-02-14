Sadiq Khan reacts to ‘deeply upsetting’ fake AI audio of him condemning Armistice Day

Sadiq Khan has reacted to a “deeply upsetting” fake AI audio clip of him that went viral, in which a replica of his voice condemned Armistice Day.

The audio originally appeared on social media on 9 November 2023 and uses a replica of the London Mayor’s voice to disparage Remembrance Day, which takes place annually on 11 November.

“What’s important and paramount is the one-million-man Palestinian march takes place on Saturday,” the clip said, intended to sound like a secret recording.

“When you’ve got friends and family who see this stuff, it’s deeply upsetting. I mean, I’ve got two daughters, a wife, I’ve got, you know, siblings. I’ve got a mum,” Mr Khan told BBC Radio 4’s Why Do You Hate Me? podcast on 14 February.