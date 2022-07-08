Sadiq Khan calls for general election following Boris Johnson’s resignation

Sadiq Khan has called for a general election following Boris Johnson’s resignation, so the British public “have the choice of a fresh start”.

Johnson confirmed on Thursday (7 July) that he is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party, but wants to remain prime minister until his successor is elected.

“It’s really important that the British public is given the opportunity to choose a fresh start under Keir Starmer’s leadership,” the Mayor of London said.

“If Boris Johnson doesn’t leave Downing Street I think we should be calling a vote of no confidence in the government.”

