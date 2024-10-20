Russian ambassador laughs at idea country was involved in Salisbury attacks

Andrei Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to the UK, laughed when presented with the idea that the Kremlin was involved in the Salisbury poisonings.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia almost lost their lives when they came into contact with Novichok in 2018, while Dawn Sturgess, 44, died from exposure.

Appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Kelin said of the inquiry: “Five years has passed, we arranged a big press conference here. Many questions have been answered about that.

“So why drag this history and continue into this?”

The inquiry found that the vial used to conceal the Novichok contained enough nerve agent to kill ‘thousands’.