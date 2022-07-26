Saudi Arabia plans to build 75-mile-long desert skyscraper with no carbon emissions

Saudi Arabia’s government has released plans for The Line, a “smart linear city” on the Red Sea that will have no carbon emissions.

NEOM will have vertical layers of buildings for work, living and leisure stretching 170km (106 miles).

Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the city’s 9 million residents would rely on “100 per cent renewable energy” in an “environment free from roads, cars and emissions”.

“NEOM is at the forefront of delivering new and imaginative solutions to address [livability and environmental crises],” the Prince said.

