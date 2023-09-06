Watch the full PMQs exchange between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday 6 September.

The prime minister was grilled on what he knew about the crumbling concrete crisis, with the government releasing a full list of schools affected by the issue just minutes before the session started.

Despite being on the back foot, Mr Sunak said the government acted “decisively” on the Raac crisis and called Mr Starmer “Captain Hindsight”.

The Labour leader, meanwhile, likened the Tories to “cowboy builders” and accused them of letting schools crumble.