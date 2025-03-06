Delivery driver and sons confront customer with metal pole in cold kebab row

A delivery driver and his sons confronted a customer with metal poles during a row over a cold kebab in Scotland.

Sadiq Yildirim, 57, and his sons Cerkez Yildirim, 26, and Erkan Yildirim, 31, were filmed wielding weapons on CCTV in Dumfries in July 2024 after a customer complained their food arrived late and cold.

The customer threw the takeaway back into the delivery van, where Sadiq was sitting before the pair argued.

Cerkez and Erkan then arrived with metal poles.

The trio pleaded guilty to charges of threatening and abusive behaviour

They were ordered to complete sentences of unpaid work within nine months. Sadiq was given 100 hours, reduced from 110 hours for his guilty plea at trial, while Cerkez and Erkan were told to complete 90 hours of unpaid work, reduced from 100 hours.