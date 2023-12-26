Serbian opposition supporters rally in Belgrade against election results

Several hundred university students and other citizens on Monday (25 December) blocked traffic at a key Belgrade street that hosts Serbian government headquarters as protests continued against reported widespread irregularities during the recent election.

The protesters braved a police warning against the blockades of roads and bridges in Serbia’s capital.

Opposition group Serbia Against Violence has been staging protests since the 17 December elections, saying there has been election fraud, particularly in Belgrade.

The country’s Serbian Progressive Party has denied rigging the vote and described the elections as fair despite criticism from international monitors and local election observers.

President Aleksandar Vucic described protests as an attempt to overthrow the government.