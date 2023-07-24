This is the terrifying moment ESPN presenter and former Premier League star Shaka Hislop collapses live on air.

The former goalkeeper begins wobbling, before falling forward into host Dan Thomas, during the channel’s coverage of a pre-season friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan. This sparked immediate concern on the touchline as a couple of nearby workers rushed over and Thomas can be heard saying “ Shak. Shak. We need some help.”

Later in an update, Thomas confirmed Hislop said: “Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is, that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live. We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK.”