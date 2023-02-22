Shamima Begum loses citizenship appeal and will not be allowed back to UK

Shamima Begum has lost her appeal against the decision to remove her British citizenship.

In February 2015, Ms Begum travelled to Syria as a 15-year-old, alongside two other east London school pupils, to join Isis.

Then-home secretary Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds after she was found pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in 2019.

Ms Begum, now 23, has lost her legal battle with the government over the decision and will not be allowed back to the UK.

