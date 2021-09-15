Shamima Begum says she is not a terrorist as she reveals she thought she was doing the “right thing as a Muslim” by joining the terrorist organisation.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Begum also said “sorry” to the Manchester bombing victims and those who have loved lost ones to Isis.

“The reason I came to Isis, to Syria, was not for any violent reasons, not because I wanted to be a terrorist.

“It was because I thought I was doing the right thing as a Muslim.”

She said she thought she would “just get married, have children and live a pure Islamic life”.