Shocking CCTV footage shows three teenagers climbing and dancing on a roof of a derelict Boots shop in Lincoln, before one hurls wooden planks onto the road below.

The schoolboys, one aged 15 and the others 14, were filmed strutting around on the shop roof above Lincoln High Street.

One of the 14-year-olds can be seen grabbing several pieces of wood from a broken skylight and throwing them off the roof.

He also launched a pole off the edge of the building which narrowly missed hitting a group of people below, according to SWNS.

