Sinn Fein were not excluded from a meeting about the Northern Ireland Protocol, James Cleverly has insisted.

The party’s leader, Mary Lou McDonald, says she was told she could not attend the meeting in which the Stormont political deadlock was also discussed.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill was invited to attend but opted not to, according to the foreign secretary.

The party withdrew from the roundtable talks on Wednesday.

“Sinn Fein were very welcome,” Mr Cleverly said.

“I very much wanted to hear from representatives of Northern Ireland.”

