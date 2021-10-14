A seven-year-old girl was abandoned by a smuggler in California after being lifted over the US-Mexico border on Tuesday.

Shocking footage shows the young girl clinging to the smuggler’s back as he climbs down the 30-foot wall using a rope.

He can then be seen walking a short distance with the child before returning to the fence alone, climbing back over to Mexico.

Border patrol agents spotted the smuggler on video surveillance but opted not to approach because of the risk to the girl, who was medically examined before being taken to a processing center.

