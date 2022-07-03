Sophy Ridge told work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey that she "didn't understand her answers" when the minister was pressed on whether Boris Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations about Chris Pincher before appointing him as deputy chief whip.

"But surely you must ask to try and find out... when did the Prime Minister know?" Ridge said.

Mr Pincher had the Tory whip suspended after being been accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private members’ club in London on Wednesday (29 June).

Mr Pincher denies the allegations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.