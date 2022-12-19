Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South Africa's ANC leader

Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the leader of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress for a second five-year term.

He won the unexpectedly tight race with former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize after the election stretched on over the weekend.

The 70-year-old has been fighting calls for his resignation over a damning parliamentary report.

It alleges that he may have broken anti-corruption laws by hiding undeclared dollars in cash at his farm.

