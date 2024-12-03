South Korean forces clash with crowds outside parliament after martial law declared

Videos show chaos outside the South Korean parliament building as military soldiers try to hold off crowds after President Yoon Sook Yeol declared martial law in the country.

The footage circulated on social media shows people believed to be South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party’s staff, trying to block soldiers at the National Assembly.

Earlier on Wednesday, the unpopular President Yoon declared martial law as he vowed to ‘eradicate pro-North Korean anti-state forces’ but the South Korean parliament quickly voted to overturn the declaration.

Mr Yoon’s poll ratings have fallen in recent months after he dismissed calls for independent probes into scandals involving his wife and top officials.