A video of the nine-year-old girl killed in a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Liverpool has been released by her parents on the day of her funeral.

Alice da Silva Aguiar was one of the three girls who died in a stabbing attack in Southport on Monday 29 July.

As her funeral took place, her family released a home video of Alice showing off colourful makeup.

"Hey guys, it's me, I got [sic] my makeup on to test my teacher, look at this," the young girl said, proudly showing off her orange eyeshadow.

"Bye guys, see you later, bye," Alice tells the camera before throwing up a peace sign with her fingers.