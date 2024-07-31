Yvette Cooper has warned against sharing misinformation online relating to the Southport stabbing attack that left three children dead.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons because of his age, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder.

On Tuesday (30 July), the home secretary cautioned that those who spread false information "for their own purposes risk undermining a crucial criminal investigation" and asked the public to show respect for grieving families.

Ms Cooper's warning came before right-wing rioters descended upon the town and violent protests saw bricks, stones and bottles thrown at police and cars set alight.