A man in his 30s who was reportedly armed with a crossbow has been shot dead by armed police in southeast London.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was trying to force his way into a building in Bywater Place, Surrey Quays, just before 5am on Tuesday 30 January and was threatening to hurt the people inside.

Unarmed officers tried to speak to him but were threatened, and when police marksmen arrived he got into the building and was shot.

He was given first aid but died at the scene.