Watch live as SpaceX launches more internet-boosting satellites into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites with the company hoping to have two instantaneous launch opportunities from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

SpaceX just lost 40 of its newest satellites to a geomagnetic storm caused by solar radiation, a hazard that will only increase for Elon Musk’s company over the coming few years.

It launched its latest batch of 49 Starlink satellites on 3 February, the latest in a constellation of more than 1900 small satellites providing broadband internet connectivity from low Earth orbit.

