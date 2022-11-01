SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy from Florida for first time in three years

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida for the first time since 2019.

This footage shows the moment the rocket returned its boosters back to Cape Canaveral, side-by-side within seconds of each other.

Thick fog covered the launch on Tuesday (1 November) at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center, where crowds gathered to witness the liftoff.

The Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in use, with this launch being SpaceX’s fourth.

