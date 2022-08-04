Space debris found in Australia linked to SpaceX mission

A pile of space debris found in New South Wales has been linked to Elon Musk’s SpaceX crafts by the Australian Space Agency (ASA).

Footage recorded by researcher Dr Brad Tucker shows the scattered space gear wedged into the ground in the middle of a field.

The space junk found in the Snowy Mountains was analysed by experts after it was found by local farmers.

With a third discovery also reported, the ASA has warned the public not to handle any further debris that they may come across.

