Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:55
Massive smoke cloud fills sky over Spanish wildfire
Huge clouds of smoke billowed from a fire burning in the Spanish province of Albacete on Thursday, 18 August.
Footage taken by David García Muñoz shows smoke filling the sky above trees as a plane flies overhead.
Approximately 70 firefighters were dispatches to tackle the blaze, which was located near Moropeche village in Yeste municipality.
Authorities declared the fire as a "level one." People in the nearby village of La Tejeruela were told to stay inside to prevent smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Sign up to our newsletters.
Up next
01:43
Independent TV documentary The Body in the Woods premieres in Kyiv
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
01:05
Constance Marten: Runaway aristocrat arrested but baby remains missing
06:23
Destruction and defiance: Inside Putin’s year-long war on Ukraine
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
07:16
‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
08:31
You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin
08:30
The Book Special | Binge or Bin
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:14
Harry Kane makes surprise visit to primary school pupils in London
00:38
Hancock addresses rumours he kept Newcastle shirt ‘auctioned for NHS’
00:31
Turkish football fans throw toys onto pitch for earthquake victims
01:14
Erik ten Hag tells Man United players not to be ‘lazy’ after cup win
00:56
The everyday products that could be ‘endangered’ due to climate change
00:48
Driver airlifted from roof of car as vehicle submerged in floodwaters
00:18
California blanketed by thick snow as winter storm hits
01:12
POV video shows how world’s fastest fish hunt for first time
00:55
Courteney Cox honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
00:23
Noel Gallagher misgenders Sam Smith in radio show rant
01:00
Shooting survivor’s American Idol audition leaves Katy Perry in tears
00:34
The Traitors: Teaser released for second series of BBC show
00:36
Princess Kate passed daffodils by toddler during visit to Wales
02:11
TikToker shares ‘crazy journey’ of 3D printing house for a frog
00:23
Molly-Mae welcomes Tommy Fury home after boxing victory over Jake Paul
00:24
Northern Lights shimmer in Minnesota skies
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08