Massive smoke cloud fills sky over Spanish wildfire

00:55

Holly Patrick | 1660845788

Massive smoke cloud fills sky over Spanish wildfire

Huge clouds of smoke billowed from a fire burning in the Spanish province of Albacete on Thursday, 18 August.

Footage taken by David García Muñoz shows smoke filling the sky above trees as a plane flies overhead.

Approximately 70 firefighters were dispatches to tackle the blaze, which was located near Moropeche village in Yeste municipality.

Authorities declared the fire as a "level one." People in the nearby village of La Tejeruela were told to stay inside to prevent smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

