Stranded 30-tonne sperm whale dies after washing up on Australian beach

A sperm whale has died after being hit by a boat and beached in Western Australia.

The 30-tonne whale died this morning after it became stranded on a sandbar at Rockingham Beach near Perth (12 December).

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) closed the beach and attempted to move the 15-metre whale to safety.

“After completing an on-water assessment of the whale, we can confirm that sadly, the whale died at approximately 6.30am,” the DBCA confirmed via Facebook.

The beach will remain closed as authorities move the carcass.