Brave squirrel fights off rattlesnake in dramatic caught-on-camera battle

A dramatic face-off between a squirrel and a rattlesnake at a California wildlife refuge has gone viral after being caught on camera.

The showdown happened at the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge where it was filmed by Sally Brown of the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

In the footage, the California ground squirrel can be seen using anti-snake tactics such as tossing debris at the southern Pacific rattlesnake to ward it off.

According to Brown, while the rattler lunged at the squirrel it did not pursue because it was likely too full from a recent meal.