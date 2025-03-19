Sir Keir Starmer was asked "What is the point” of Labour if it cuts disability benefits during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 19 March.

Colum Eastwood, an MP from Labour’s sister party SDLP in Northern Ireland, outlined the case of a local constituent who will lose their financial support.

It comes as the government faced condemnation from unions, charities and some Labour MPs for making “cruel” and “immoral” cuts and seeking to balance the public finances on the backs of some of the poorest people in society.

The Resolution Foundation said the tightening of Pip eligibility would mean between 800,000 and 1.2 million people losing support of between £4,200 and £6,300-per-year by the end of the decade.