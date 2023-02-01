What is the State of the Union address?

The 2023 State of the Union address will take place on Tuesday, 7 February.

It is the constitutionally-mandated annual message delivered to a joint session of Congress by the president of the United States.

In this year’s address, Joe Biden is expected to talk about important issues facing Americans and will offer solutions and suggestions for new policies.

It will be Mr Biden’s second State of the Union speech, which could serve as a platform for his 2024 campaign for re-election.

