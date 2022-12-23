Nearly 900 Staten Island Ferry passengers evacuated after reports of engine room fire

Nearly 900 passengers have been evacuated from New York’s Staten Island Ferry after a fire was reported in the engine room.

Emergency crews were called at around 5pm on Thursday, 22 December, and helped to safely get people off the ferry.

This video shows the scene as passengers wearing life jackets made their way to the exit.

At least five people were injured with three taken to hospital, according to local media reports.

New York Fire Department said the fire was contained in the engine room, and will monitor the temperature for 24 hours.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.