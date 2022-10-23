Steve Baker has announced his support for Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race, as he brands a Boris Johnson return as a "guaranteed disaster".

The Northern Ireland minister appeared on Sophy Ridge's Sky News show, where he said it would be better for the former prime minister to do "something big and statesmanlike" following the drama of Partygate, by waiting until the Commons Privileges Committee inquiry is concluded.

Johnson is yet to announce his formal bid to return as prime minister.

