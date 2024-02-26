11,000-year-old Stone Age structure discovered underwater

Researchers have found a prehistoric man-made stone wall that could be dating back some 11,000 years just off the coast of modern-day Germany.

Jacob Geersen, a marine geologist now at the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research, found the wall during a night lecture with his students who were mapping with echosounders a swath of seafloor off the coast of Germany.

“The idea would be to create an artificial bottleneck with a second wall or with the lake shore,” Geersen told the Guardian.

According to experts, the stone wall is more than half a mile long and dates back to the Stone Age.