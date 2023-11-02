Strong winds and rain battered the coast of Cornwall on Wednesday night (1 November), as Storm Ciarán approached the UK.

An amber weather warning is in place from 3am to 11am in Cornwall and Devon, with the Met Office predicting Ciarán will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph, with 65mph to 75mph gusts inland on Thursday.

Gusts of 72mph were recorded at 10pm last night at Berry Head, Devon, with 56mph gusts in Newquay and 43mph in Plymouth.

Police also said an unattended vehicle was washed into the sea at Sidmouth, Devon.