Soup kitchen volunteers battle Storm Ciaran to feed Plymouth community

Volunteers from a soup kitchen in Plymouth battled adverse Storm Ciaran conditions to deliver food and a hot drink to those in need on Wednesday night (1 November).

Footage shared by Plymouth Soup Run shows a group of people continuing to set up the service amid strong winds.

“Storm Ciaran may be raging but the Plymouth Soup Run team from Mutley Baptist Church are out in Plymouth serving people in need of food and a hot drink,” the video, shared on social media website X, was captioned.

The service claims to provide homeless, hungry, and vulnerable people with free food and drinks “365 days a year”.