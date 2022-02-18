The roof of Tottenham Hotspur's stadium appeared to "pulsate" amid strong winds from Storm Eunice on Friday.

A video shared by Channel 4 journalist Paul McNamara shows the state of the art structure flexing as it weathers the storm.

It has, of course, been designed that way.

"The outer south facade, composed of aluminium panels, is supported by the main roof structure," engineers Schlaich Bergermann Partner wrote on their website.

"Acting as an interface between stadium superstructure and roof structure, the facade is designed to compensate for large movements."

