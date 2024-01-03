Large waves hit Cornish coast as Storm Henk batters UK

Large waves hit the coast of Cornwall as Storm Henk battered parts of the UK, causing rough seas and several warnings from The Met Office.

Footage from Tuesday 2 January from the coastal town of Porthleven, the UK’s most southernly working port, shows choppy waves crashing against the coast.

The Met Office announced a ‘danger to life’ warning across parts of the county as strong winds could lead to large waves crashing onto coastal roads and seafront properties.

The storm has caused disruption across England and Wales, and commuters were warned not to travel by train with winds of up to 94mph having been recorded on Tuesday.