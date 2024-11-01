Strictly’s Amy Dowden gives health update in first TV interview after hospital dash

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has given her first live TV interview after falling ill backstage and being taken to hospital, nearly a week ago.

The Welsh dancer appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Friday (1 November), after it was revealed earlier this week she will not be dancing in Saturday’s live show with partner JB Gill.

The 34-year-old, who only returned to the competition this year following treatment for breast cancer, told host Janette Manrara she is feeling “much better”.

Amy also thanked fans for their well wishes and praised partner JB for his support.