Sunak asked to outline ‘safe and legal route’ for child refugees fleeing Sudan

Rishi Sunak was asked to outline “a safe and legal route” for child refugees seeking to flee Sudan and come to the United Kingdom.

The prime minister responded to Stephen Flynn’s question during PMQs on Wednesday by saying that the government’s “priority” was to evacuate “diplomats and their families”.

“Since yesterday, we have been conducting a large-scale evacuation of British nationals,” Mr Sunak explained, adding that it was “reasonable, legal and fair” to prioritise evacuating the “most vulnerable families” and those with “elderly people and children”.

